GITEX GLOBAL 2022: Terragon set to create Africa’s SaaS Cloud Narrative

The world’s largest and most inclusive tech, and startup event was a gathering of innovators and technology enthusiasts as over 5,000 companies and over 100,000 attendees from 170 countries, conveyed at the World Trade Centre, in Dubai for the 42nd edition of GITEX 2022.

Among the 100 African startups at the event, was Terragon, Africa’s data and marketing technology company which was hosted by multinational technology giant, Microsoft, an indication of the Nigerian company’s resolve to align with relevant global partners in its quest to build Africa’s unique leading and largest cloud data-powered marketing cloud ecosystem.

Terragon is an African data and marketing technology company that leverages data and technology to help brands intelligently reach, engage and deliver more meaningful experiences to African consumers on mobile.

Chimezie Okonkwo Terragon’s Vice President, Global Business and Partnerships, noted that Terragon’s participation at the event indicated the company’s commitment to placing Africa on the global Cloud technology map.

“It was important for us to be at GITEX and our participation at the event was a great success. We were hosted by Microsoft whose Africa Transformation Office works with partners like ourselves to enable Africa’s digital transformation and digital sustainable growth which is in line with Terragon’s mission of building Africa’s unique, leading, and largest data-powered marketing cloud ecosystem.”

Read also: Women in mining showcase opportunities in gold, gemstones at 2022 conference

“We followed up with a joint workshop at our Lagos office which had in attendance a strong team from Microsoft’s from Nigerian, Egypt, UAE, Senegal, and Kenyan offices, led by Kunle Awosika (MD of the Microsoft Africa Transformation Office) and Terragon’s senior management team across our offices in Nigeria, Kenya, and India.”

“We would like to thank the Microsoft ATO team for their continued collaboration and affirm our commitment to delivering on the mandate of our partnership.”

In explaining the implications of a possible partnership for businesses in Africa. He said: “We are excited about the immense impact this will have on businesses in Africa, especially businesses that already leverage our unique data-driven and cloud technology solutions to exceed immediate and long-term growth objectives.”

In addition, the availability of a unique data-powered marketing cloud ecosystem for African businesses will lead to the seamless implementation of data-driven marketing, intelligent customer engagement and consequently increased business growth.