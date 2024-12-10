Bobrisky, Trump are Nigerians’ people of 2024 — Google search history

Bobrisky and Donald Trump are the people of the year in Nigeria based on search history. This is according to Google’s ‘2024 Year in Search for Nigeria,’ which detailed the most popular searches, notable individuals, actors, musicians, topics, questions, and other subjects that captured Nigerians’ attention in 2024.

Bobrisky dominated the most searched personalities (Nigerian), and Donald Trump dominated the global category. Both figures had an interesting 2024, Bobrisky landing in jail and then courting controversy about his jail term and Donald Trump winning back his mandate after losing it in 2020.

Bobrisky was sentenced to a six-month jail time in April for naira abuse and was released in September. However, this jail time has become a subject of controversy with allegations that the popular crossdresser only spent a few weeks in prison.

This led to an inquiry by an investigative panel set up by Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of Interior. The panel has since concluded that Bobrisky completed his jail term.

Donald Trump’s presidential run was shrouded in drama and concerns, especially with his America First campaign. This raised eyebrows among intending immigrants from Nigeria. He has since been declared the president-elect and will be sworn in by January 20, 2025.

Other personalities and events caught the fancy of Nigerians. Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, the communications and public affairs manager, Google West Africa, said, “The 2024 Year in Search offers a unique lens into the questions, interests, and conversations that shaped the lives of Nigerians this year. From cultural milestones to pressing concerns, these insights reflect how Search continues to be a valuable tool for users to navigate and better understand their world.”

Other Nigerian personalities that caught the fancy of citizens include Betta Edu, Shallipopi, Khaid, Bukunmi Oluwashina, Sharon Ooja, Adanma Luke, Yahaya Bello, Mike Ejeagha, and Farooq Oreagba. Other global personalities include Kai Cenat, Kamala Harris, Tyla, Diddy, Joe Biden, Skepta, Paul Biya, Tyra Banks, and Vybz Kartel.

Aside from personalities, Nigerians were very particular about the dollar rate. These questions dominated Nigerian’s search history: How much is dollar to naira today; How to get perfectly defined curls for African hair; Who won the US presidential election; How to hype up your sports team that you support; Why are ice baths good for muscle recovery; Who won the ballon d’Or 2024; How many seconds are in a day; Who won the grammy award 2024; What is the meaning of steeze; and How much is iPhone 16.

The country’s top trending news searches for 2024 included the US elections, the new national anthem, the national grid, minimum wage, the Ibadan explosion, the Edo State election, protests, labour strikes, the heat wave, and student loans.

