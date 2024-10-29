Tunji-Ojo knocks Correctional Service over Bobrisky allegations

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, has expressed dissatisfaction with the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) over alleged preferential treatment accorded Idris Okuneye, a cross-dresser popularly known as Bobrisky, during his incarceration.

Tunji-Ojo, on Monday, said he would not shield the agency from public scrutiny if it was found to have acted inappropriately in its handling of the case.

The allegations, which emerged in recent weeks, claimed that Bobrisky did not complete his six-month jail term in prison.

BusinessDay had reported that a government-appointed panel investigated and dismissed these claims but confirmed that Bobrisky received certain privileges while in custody.

The panel deemed this preferential treatment as unethical and “unacceptable,” raising questions about accountability within the NCoS.

Tunji-Ojo addressed the issue at the opening of a two-day performance contract signing retreat for senior ministry officials and paramilitary agencies under his ministry.

Themed, “United front for a secure nation and future,” the event had officers from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), and the Federal Fire Service (FFS).

The minister called for enhanced ethical standards and urged the paramilitary agencies to prioritise internal security as a pathway to national growth.

He emphasised that the NCoS should focus on reforming and rehabilitating inmates while maintaining respect for human rights and dignity.

“The role of the ministry of interior in internal security is critical. Without security, we cannot attract investments, tourism, or economic stability. Each agency has a vital part to play in Nigeria’s security architecture”, Tunji-Ojo said.

He encouraged the agencies to align their efforts with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, calling for bold, ambitious reforms.

He also stressed the need for the NCoS to transform into an institution that fosters hope and human rights rather than undermining them.

Meanwhile, Magdalene Ajani, the permanent secretary of the ministry, described the retreat as an opportunity to recommit to the ministry’s mission.

“This gathering is more than a contract signing; it is a covenant of accountability and a promise to deliver on Mr. President’s agenda for renewed hope,” Ajani stated.

She noted that the retreat underscored the ministry’s commitment to accountability, professionalism, and a unified approach toward national security and public trust across Nigeria’s paramilitary institutions.

