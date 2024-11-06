Donald Trump wins US presidential election

Donald Trump has officially won the United States election having gotten the required 270 electoral college votes across states and even surpassing it to become the 47th president of America.

The 78-year-old won Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in a hard fought election campaign, Trump secured 276 Electoral College votes, according to the CNN, surpassing the 270 needed to win the election.

The vote count is still under way, but according to CNN, the vote tally for the popular vote stands at 51 percent votes for Trump and 47.5 percent for Harris.

This will be the second time Trump will be defeating a female candidate after Hillary Clinton lost to him in 2016.

World leaders have already began congratulating him as he begins another journey to the white house

