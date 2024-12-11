Visa, 100Pay partner on new crypto-powered card

100Pay has partnered with Visa to introduce a new crypto-backed debit card, PayCard, in a move to simplify and strengthen payments globally.

The partners said in a press statement on Tuesday that the 100Pay card allows users to spend cryptocurrencies directly, both online and offline, without needing to convert them into traditional fiat currency.

The partnership leverages Visa’s global payment network to enable seamless crypto transactions.

According to 100Pay, PayCard addresses common barriers to using cryptocurrencies for everyday purchases, making it easier for users to access and spend their digital assets in real-world settings.

Read also: eTranzact simplifies e-payment solutions for organizations

The company stated: “The PayCard is available in three tiers—Standard, Elite, and Titanium Black—each offering different monthly spending limits. The Standard Card has a limit of $100,000, the Elite Card provides a $500,000 limit, and the Titanium Black Card allows for up to $1 million in spending.

“Only 20,000 cards will be available in the initial launch, with pre-orders open and deliveries scheduled to begin on December 30, on a first-come, first-served basis.”

The PayCard supports over 22 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and USDT, giving users the flexibility to spend a variety of digital assets. It also integrates with digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay, allowing for contactless payments and ATM withdrawals worldwide.

Read also: Fintechs to adopt more contactless payment solutions in 2025 — Experts

Brainy Josh, Chief Executive Officer of 100Pay, emphasised the ease and convenience of the PayCard. “It’s a global Visa debit card that works on any Visa-supported device or ATM.

“You’re not holding Naira or any traditional currency—you’re holding cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The advantage is that you can spend these assets directly without having to convert them first.”

In addition to its practical payment capabilities, the PayCard offers exclusive perks for users. Those using 100Pay’s native token, $PAY, will receive up to a 5 percent discount on transactions. Additionally, users can earn $4 for every successful referral, incentivizing early adoption of the card.

100Pay also announced plans to collaborate with fintech developers and startups to expand the reach of its crypto-backed debit cards. The company is inviting developers to partner in offering similar solutions to their user bases, further enhancing the adoption of crypto-based financial products.

Read also: Nigeria’s crypto revolution: A global success story

While the PayCard offers significant advantages for crypto users, it also faces challenges in the broader payment landscape. Critics raised concerns about the volatility of cryptocurrencies and the regulatory uncertainties surrounding digital assets.

In response, 100Pay has emphasized its commitment to complying with global payment standards and providing users with a secure and reliable platform.

The company believes that the introduction of the PayCard marks a significant step towards making crypto payments more accessible to a global audience.

100Pay aims to streamline borderless transactions and reduce the friction traditionally associated with peer-to-peer crypto transfers, positioning PayCard as a key player in the future of payments.

Share