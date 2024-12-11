German president arrives in Presidential Villa to discuss economy, security

German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, has arrived the Presidential Villa, Abuja, for a scheduled meeting with President Bola Tinubu, as part of the activities marking his state visit to Nigeria.

During the meeting, issues around security, energy, agriculture, mining and ICT, amongst other critical developmental issues are expected to be on the front burner

The German leader, who arrived in Nigeria on Tuesday night, was received at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

As part of the visit, the German leader will meet with President Bola Tinubu, as well as the President of the Commission of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Alieu Omar Touray, in Abuja, before proceeding to Lagos to engage with Nigeria’s leading private sector operators.

President Steinmeier, who is being accompanied by a strong business delegation made up of CEOs and high-ranking board members of some of Germany’s most successful companies in the fields of IT, high-tech and energy, are expected to use the opportunity to interface with members of the organised private sector

A statement by the German Embassy in Nigeria had earlier indicated that the presence of the strong team from the German private sector is an indication of the rising interest of German businesses who are seeking in opportunities to invest in Nigeria.

BusinessDay gathered that the visiting German leader will also have an opportunity to tour the city of Lagos and gain insights into the urban development of a megacity, including environmental and social challenges.

Nigeria and Germany are currently the strongest economics in their respective bloc

The visit is seen as part of a strategic plan to foster partnership and good relationships between Nigeria and Germany.

