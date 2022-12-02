Bitget splashes $20m on Messi, rewards to boost confidence in crypto

Bitget said it has secured the services of Lionel Messi, the Argentine football legend and seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, for a series of marketing campaigns that will cost $20 million.

The global crypto exchange made the announcement alongside the launch of its brand film to celebrate the 2022 World Cup. The campaign will include rewards that will benefit users, help enhance market sentiment and reignite confidence in the crypto industry.

Investors’ confidence in the crypto market took a dive following the collapse of FTX, the second-largest cryptocurrency in the world, and the loss of over $1 billion in investors’ funds. The prices of major cryptocurrencies have also been down for the greater part of the year largely as a result of the global economic meltdown which has also impacted the entire tech industry and led to massive layoffs.

The cp,[amu has been running a campaign tagged “A perfect 10” since October 2022. It now plans to launch the next marketing campaign titled, “Make it Count” during the 2022 World Cup period, with a new brand video and a series of exciting marketing plans.

Users will benefit from multiple giveaways and exclusive rewards with social contests and World Cup-themed activities. Some of the big prizes include up to 1 million BGB and a jersey signed by Lionel Messi himself.

“Bitget is invested in the future of crypto and Web3. The bear market does not deter our goal of becoming a Top 3 crypto exchange within 3-5 years. Due to some collapses of a few crypto giants this year, consumers’ trust has fallen to a low point, which is why we are ramping up the efforts on both product and marketing to show our dedication to building the best social trading experiences for our users.,” said Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget.

Bitget is also hosting its biannual derivatives tournament, KCGI, themed around football and the World Cup, with a prize pool of up to 100 Bitcoin (BTC) and popular fan tokens. This is all part of Bitget’s efforts to help reassure investors and benefit Bitget users with different initiatives, as enthusiasm towards the World Cup helps facilitate the connection between the crypto universe and the sports world.

“I would like to thank Bitget for making me a part of the crypto trading social world with such an exciting campaign. I like Bitget’s brand film “make it count” concept of leading the vision and charting a new path within the industry. It’s important that everyone invest responsibly with protection, and it’s reassuring to see Bitget taking this seriously with a series of protection initiatives,” Messi said.

Earlier this month, Bitget implemented a few initiatives to strengthen trust and show credibility to consumers, including launching the 5 million Builders’ Fund and raising the Protection Fund size to USD 300 million. The exchange has also announced expanding its global strategy with a registered entity in Seychelles, as well as adjusting its hiring plan to a team of 1200 by Q1 2023 this week.

“Partnering with the GOAT inspires us to strive for the best performance, and the World Cup period is the best time to remind ourselves about the importance of building and training for the moment to shine. We would like to celebrate the football spirit in the world of crypto and are prepared to continue investing in the ecosystem even when times are tough,” Chen said.