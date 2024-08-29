Nigeria officially accepts crypto, grants operators approvals

Nigeria, through the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has officially granted operational approvals to several crypto operators, indicating official acceptance of the digital currency.

On Thursday, the SEC announced that it has granted two Digital Assets Exchanges approval-in-principle to commence operation under its Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Program (ARIP) and also admitted four firms to test their models and technology under its regulatory incubation program.

The firms include Busha Digital Limited, Quidax Technologies Limited, Trovotech Ltd, Wrapped CBDC Ltd, HousingExhange.NG Ltd, Dream City Capital, and Blockvault Custodian Ltd.

Details later…