Binance stops naira operations amid govt’ clampdown

Binance is set to discontinue all naira services by March 8, 2024.

This is as Nigerian regulators continue to clamp down on the cryptocurrency exchange. In a message to its users, the firm said it would convert all NGN balances in users’ accounts to USDT. In a statement on Tuesday, Binance said it would stop supporting naira deposits starting today.

“Users are encouraged to withdraw NGN, trade their NGN assets or convert NGN into crypto prior to the discontinuation of these NGN services,” the firm announced.

Details later…