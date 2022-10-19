AXA Mansard Innovation Exchange Program to boost insurtech ecosystem

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, a member of AXA Group, has announced its strategic plan to deepen insurance coverage in Nigeria through the launch of its Insurtech accelerator initiative, the Innovation Exchange Programme.

The programme is designed to help develop Insurtech solutions, grow them, commercialize and scale them in ways that can aid the seamless distribution, claims management, technical underwriting, customer management, and payment for Insurance services across different segments of the market.

According to Rashidat Adebisi, Chief Client Officer of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, this programme is designed to leverage the years of experience, expertise, and capabilities that AXA Mansard has built to empower Insurtechs around the country through their incubation, growth, and scale circle.

She said, “This programme represents another milestone in our continued commitment to our purpose of acting for human progress by protecting what matters. We are convinced that the success of this programme will raise the profile of our Industry, make Insurance protection available to more people, address some of the cultural perceptions about Insurance, and ultimately distribute wealth through employment that our cohorts will create.”

Read also: Firm deepens knowledge on cybersecurity, blockchain

Commenting on the programme Bayo Adesanya, Chief Digital Innovation Officer, AXA Mansard Insurance, explained that the Innovation Exchange Programme is another way AXA Mansard is accelerating insurance with digital transformation.

“Currently, we are enabling several insurtech and fintech organisations. We have developed amazing solutions with these ecosystem partners and continue to look for opportunities to do more. The Innovation Exchange programme is another opportunity, and we are excited about the possibilities. Our conviction is that Insurance plays a critical role in the economy, and it must be driven via both physical and digital partnerships. Unfortunately, the Insurtech space is not as developed as its other cousins in fintech, HealthTech, and others. So, this is our own way of increasing the number of tech businesses providing solutions for Insurance” Adesanya said.

He further stated that the company will be offering its partners selected through this Exchange our mentorship, guidance, and potentially a platform to launch.