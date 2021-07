Following a year the hospitality industry has been one of the worst hit by a global pandemic; Transcorp has launched Aura, a digital platform that is to connect people with hotels, homes, restaurants and tourist destinations across Nigeria. It is also expected to offer property owners an opportunity to put them to better commercial gains,…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login