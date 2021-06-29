Hotelier tasks government on security to boost economy

Economic managers in the country have been tasked as a matter of urgency to address the high level of insecurity, as the situation poses a great threat to both local and foreign investments into the country.

Martina Njoku-Opara, chief executive officer, Sparklyn Hotels, stated this on the sidelines of the unveiling of Sparklyn Hotels and Suites in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

According to Opara, the hospitality industry and other sectors of the economy thrive in a safe environment, urging the Federal Government to find lasting solutions to the menace.

“Although there are challenges since the emergence of Covid 19, the hospitality industry is not immune to the virus just like every other sector. The government has to do more in terms of security to make people comfortable because the industry thrives when the economy is secured people can also feel safe to travel because if they feel unsafe, people won’t travel and the industry will suffer,” she said.

Read also: World Bank, AU team up to fast-track COVID-19 vaccines delivery to 400m Africans

She said: “The government also generates lots of revenue from the industry. We need the government to look into that area.”

About the grand opening, the hotel is a five-star outfit coming in a package of a boutique hotel that offers five-star services.

“People within this vicinity and around or anywhere in Lagos are sure to have that same comfort they will get in a five-star hotel at a reduced cost. At Sparklyn Hotel we are homely, it is just like home away from home,” she added.

The hotel with sister brand in Port Harcourt is a luxury boutique hotel located in the heart of Lekki Lagos and just five minutes walk to Nike Art Gallery, 10 minutes to Elegushi/Landmark beach and 25 minutes to Lekki Conservation, she disclosed.

She said the hotel with a capacity of 20 rooms exquisitely furnished, features rooms of different categories such as standard, executive, double executive, premium and signature suite

She pointed out that other facilities include a signature restaurant, lounge/bar, in house gym, laundry service and a business centre

She could not hide her excitement having to see to the birth of the second Sparklyn Hotel in Lagos with the mother brand in Port Harcourt. She also took time to elaborate on the hotel’s services and features and promised guests of optimum service delivery.