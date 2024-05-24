Xavi sacked as Barcelona manager

Barcelona have parted ways with manager Xavi Hernandez, the club announced on Friday, just four weeks after confirming him for the 2024/25 season.

“Today Friday, FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has informed Xavi Hernandez that he will not be continuing as first team coach in the 2024/25 season,” Barcelona said in a statement.

“Barcelona wish to thank Xavi for his work as coach, as well as for his inimitable career as a player and as team captain and wishes him every future success in the world.

“He will be coaching the team for the last time in Sunday’s game away to Sevilla.”

Despite being contracted until 2025, Xavi was informed of the decision in a meeting with club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco.

Initially, Xavi had announced in January that he would leave Camp Nou but was convinced to stay by Laporta in April. However, recent comments from Xavi regarding the club’s financial difficulties reportedly angered Laporta, leading to the decision.

Barcelona expressed gratitude for Xavi’s contributions since taking over as coach in 2021 and acknowledged his efforts in navigating the team through challenging times.