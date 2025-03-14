World Cup Qualifiers: Torunarigha replaces injured Tella in Super Eagles squad

Belgium-based defender Jordan Torunarigha has replaced Bayer Leverkusen forward Nathan Tella in the Super Eagles’ 23-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Tella withdrew from the squad due to injury, forcing Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle to adjust his final selection.

Super Eagles squad update

Chelle had initially trimmed his 39-man provisional squad to 23 players; however, with Tella opting out, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed the latest squad change via social media.

“Camp Update: Jordan Torunarigha has been called to replace injured Nathan Tella. We wish Nathan a quick recovery,” the Super Eagles posted on their X account.

Tella was among the substitutes in Bayer Leverkusen’s 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich. However, after the match, Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso revealed that the winger was not fully fit for action.

Torunarigha’s return to the Super Eagles

Torunarigha, who plays for the Belgian club KAA Gent, is returning to the Super Eagles after last featuring in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

His recall comes amid questions over Tella’s long-term commitment to Nigeria. This is the second time the winger has withdrawn from the national team since making his debut. In May 2023, he rejected an invitation for World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin, citing family issues.

The Super Eagles will face Rwanda and Zimbabwe as they continue their campaign for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

