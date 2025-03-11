World Cup Qualifiers: Chelle drops Iheanacho, Musa from final 23-man squad

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has dropped Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa from his final 23-man squad for Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Chelle had initially released a 39-man provisional squad for this month’s crucial qualifiers but has now trimmed the list to 23 players.

The final 23-man squad includes goalkeepers Stanley Nwabali and Kayode Bankole, defenders William Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Olaoluwa Aina, Bruno Onyemaechi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and Igoh Ogbu.

Midfielders Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Raphael Onyedika, Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi, and Papa Daniel Mustapha also made the final list. Forwards Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, Simon Moses, and Sadiq Umar are joined by Tolu Arokodare in the final list.

Nigeria will face group C leaders Rwanda in Kigali on Friday, March 21st, before hosting Zimbabwe’s Warriors at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo four days later, on March 25th.

Super Eagles sit fifth in Group C, trailing Rwanda, South Africa, Benin Republic, and Lesotho. To keep their 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes alive, Nigeria must secure maximum points against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in these crucial fixtures.

23-Man Super Eagles Squad for Rwanda, Zimbabwe Crackers

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos FC, Greece); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Igoh Ogbu (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Simon Moses (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (Valencia FC, Spain); Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk, Belgium)

