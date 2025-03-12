Osimhen: Super Eagles determined to secure 2026 World Cup ticket

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has declared that Nigeria is determined to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, emphasising the team’s commitment ahead of their crucial qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Super Eagles aim to return to the global stage

Nigeria, three-time African champions, are desperate to avoid missing a second consecutive World Cup, having failed to qualify for Qatar 2022. The Super Eagles have reached the tournament six times, first making their debut in 1994 and last featured in the Russia 2018 World Cup, where they exited in the group stage.

However, Nigeria have struggled in the current qualifying campaign, drawing three of their first four matches—largely due to Osimhen’s absence through injury.

The West Africans endured what Osimhen described as a “heartbreaking disappointment” three years ago when fierce rivals Ghana progressed from the playoffs at their expense.

Osimhen’s World Cup dream

“It’s a dream of every footballer to play at the World Cup, and with our situation in the group, I am desperate, like other players, to make it to the 2026 tournament,” Osimhen told BBC Sport Africa.

“We suffered a big disappointment in 2022, and we simply can’t let it happen again to us, the country, and our generation.

“You don’t want to finish your career with the regret of not playing at the World Cup. That is not what I want for myself.”

Crucial fixtures ahead for Nigeria

Nigeria currently sit four points behind Group C leaders Rwanda. They travel to Kigali to face the Wasps on March 21 before hosting bottom side Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on March 25.

New Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has named a final 23-man squad for the two qualifiers, marking the beginning of his tenure with high expectations.

“There’s a new manager now, and we are desperately looking forward to the game against Rwanda to try to correct all the previous mistakes we’ve made and put ourselves in a better position to qualify,” Osimhen said.

Talent-packed Super Eagles squad must deliver

Osimhen, who won the Golden Boot at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup, believes Nigeria’s current generation must prove their worth on the biggest stage.

A squad packed with top stars—including Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, Nantes winger Moses Simon, and Premier League regulars Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey, and Alex Iwobi—must secure a ticket to next year’s global showpiece in Canada, Mexico, and the USA.

“People say we have a talented generation, but we can only confirm this talent when we play in a World Cup like those before us,” Osimhen stated.

“I was sad, like my teammates, to miss out on Qatar, and our fans didn’t even understand how much it affected us.

“This is why we must correct the previous mistakes by giving everything for our country, our new coach, and proving ourselves as being worthy.”

Chelle’s appointment and Osimhen’s expectations

Chelle’s appointment in January received mixed reactions as the Malian became the first non-Nigerian African to manage the Super Eagles.

Osimhen, however, is eager to start working under Chelle, who led Mali to the quarter-finals at the 2023 AFCON.

“I’ve spoken to him a couple of times and clearly understand the objectives he has set for himself and the players,” Osimhen, who has scored 23 goals and provided 11 assists in 39 senior caps, added.

“It takes more than a coach to win football matches. Players must also be at their best, show commitment, and bear in mind that we can all fly together to reach our goal.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

