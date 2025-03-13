World Cup Qualifiers: Zimbabwe coach names squad for Nigeria and Benin crackers

Zimbabwe head coach Michael Nees has unveiled a 23-man squad for the Warriors’ 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Benin Republic and Nigeria later this month.

The squad features Udinese defender Jordan Zemura, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ midfielder Marshall Munetsi, and experienced forward Walter Musona, who makes a surprise return to international football after retiring in 2022. However, team captain Marvelous Nakamba has been omitted due to injury.

Zimbabwe’s qualification battle

The Warriors will first face Benin at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Thursday, March 20, before traveling to Nigeria to take on the Super Eagles at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday, March 25.

Zimbabwe currently sit at the bottom of Group C with just two points from four games, but Nees remains optimistic about their qualification chances.

“It’s a very tight group; there are still six games to go and 18 points to play for,” Nees told The Herald.

“The group is not decided yet for any team. The team in first place can easily drop. We have to rise up, compete until the final game, and ensure fair competition.”

Tough test against Benin

Looking ahead to their crucial encounter against Benin, Nees acknowledged the tactical challenge posed by former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, who now manages the Cheetahs.

“Benin beat Nigeria, they played a draw against Nigeria, and they qualified for AFCON,” Nees said.

“They have an experienced coach, Gernot Rohr, whom I have known for 30 years. We are close friends, but friendship won’t play a role in these 90 minutes.”

Zimbabwe will be aiming for a strong performance in both fixtures to revive their World Cup qualification hopes.

