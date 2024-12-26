Wolves vs Man United: Red Devils seek redemption in Boxing Day clash

Manchester United will look to shake off their recent struggles when they travel to Molineux stadium to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Boxing Day cracker. Both teams are desperate for points, with United languishing in 13th place and Wolves fighting to escape the relegation zone.

United’s current woes were laid bare in their humbling 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Sunday. This marked their fourth loss under new manager Ruben Amorim, leaving the Red Devils in the bottom half of the table at Christmas for the first time in Premier League history. Adding to their misery, United were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Tottenham Hotspur last week in a chaotic 4-3 encounter, highlighting persistent defensive frailties.

Despite these setbacks, the Red Devils have shown glimpses of brilliance, such as their shock 2-1 victory over rivals Manchester City earlier this month, with Amad Diallo delivering a match-winning performance. However, the Bournemouth loss and a prior defeat to Nottingham Forest have made consistency elusive, with Amorim managing just two wins in his first five league games.

The task ahead for United is daunting. They have not won back-to-back away league games since February, and upcoming fixtures include clashes with Liverpool and Arsenal in early January. Six points from their final two matches of the year—against Wolves and Newcastle—are essential to lift the mood and regain momentum.

Marcus Rashford’s absence from recent matchday squads has raised eyebrows, with Amorim reportedly making a statement on team discipline. Rashford will hope for a recall against Wolves, a side he has often tormented, having scored three decisive goals against them in past meetings.

Wolves, meanwhile, are riding a wave of optimism after a 3-0 victory over Leicester City in Vitor Pereira’s managerial debut. Goals from Gonçalo Guedes, Rodrigo Gomes, and Matheus Cunha breathed new life into a struggling side that remains two points adrift of safety. Pereira’s arrival has injected fresh energy, and Wolves will aim to build on this momentum against a vulnerable United team.

Historically, the Red Devils have dominated this fixture, winning seven of their last eight Premier League meetings with Wolves. However, United’s ongoing struggles make this Boxing Day clash a compelling contest.

