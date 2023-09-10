Victor Osimhen’s hat-trick lifts Eagles over Sao Tome

Victor Osimhen’s hat-trick on Sunday evening lifted the Super Eagles of Nigeria to a resounding 6-0 win over Sao Tome & Principe to conclude their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification at the Uyo Township Stadium.

Victor Osimhen’s hat-trick with goals from Ademola Lookman, Taiwo Awniyi and Samuel Chukwueze were enough as the Jose Peseiro’s led team concluded their campaign in style.

It was another big win over Sao Tome & Principe, as the Super Eagles move top of Group A with 15 points from six matches to complete a 16-0 aggregate demolition of the tiny Island nation.

According to a sport analyst, the Super Eagles played a good game but it was a very easy win over a Sao Tome & Principe, who were outmatched by the Eagles from the beginning of the game.

“This performance doesn’t prove that Nigeria is a top contender to win the next AFCON. Let’s hope the goals come when needed. Great teamwork though,” said Henry Okonkwo.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria already qualified for the 2023 AFCON heading into the Uyo encounter, but needed the win to top the group ahead of Guinea-Bissau.