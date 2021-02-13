Varane on Manchester United radar

Manchester United are targeting Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane, among others to solve their defensive frailties.

United are the Premier League’s top scorers with 49 but have conceded 30 in 23 games. Leeds United are the only team in the top half of the table to have conceded more, with 38.

Solskjaer is keen to bring in a partner for captain Harry Maguire, who cost £80 million from Leicester in 2019, with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings, Raphael Varane at Real Madrid and Braga’s David Carmo the names on his shortlist. RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano is also a target but there are fears among United’s recruitment team that Bayern Munich are a step ahead in the race for his signature.

Solskjaer will keep Victor Lindelof and while he is a fan of Eric Bailly, he has concerns about the Ivory Coast international’s injury record. Bailly has impressed alongside Maguire but hasn’t played since the 2-1 win over Fulham on Jan. 20. He has only surpassed 20 appearances in all competitions in one of his four full seasons at the club.

Varane’s future at Real Madrid is in question with the French defender out of contract in 2022. Sevilla’s Kounde, 22, is rated as one of the best young defenders in Europe and was on Manchester City’s shortlist before they signed Benfica’s Ruben Dias. Liverpool were keen to sign Portugal youth international Carmo, 21, on deadline day but could not reach an agreement with his club, SC Braga.

Solskjaer has been promised money to spend to strengthen the squad in the summer but the United boss has also been told the club will continue to be cautious with their finances while the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing.

Sources told ESPN that United have also not given up on signing Jadon Sancho, although they remain firm in their stance that Borussia Dortmund would need to drop their £120m asking price. — Rob Dawson