Van Nistelrooy eyes Coventry job week after Manchester exit

Ruud van Nistelrooy has applied for the vacant Coventry City job less than a week after his Manchester United exit following the arrival of new manager Ruben Amorim.

Frank Lampard is also a candidate for the vacant manager’s job.

According to Daily Mail, the Sky Blues parted ways with Mark Robins last week after seven years in charge and now have Lampard as a contender to take over after owner Doug King revealed the former Chelsea and Everton boss had applied for the vacancy.

Lampard has been out of work since leaving Chelsea for a second time after taking charge on an interim basis following Graham Potter’s sacking in 2023.

The news of Van Nistelrooy’s interest comes a day after he penned a farewell message to the club, fans and staff days after he was told he would have no position at Old Trafford under Ruben Amorim.

Van Nistelrooy, who went unbeaten in his four-game spell after taking over from Erik Ten Hag last month, took to Instagram to say goodbye.

He wrote: “To everyone at Manchester United Football Club, in particular the backroom staff, the players and the fans. “I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your incredible efforts and support.

“It has been a privilege and honour to represent the club as a player, coach and manager, and I will always cherish the memories we have shared.

“M.U.F.C will always have a special place in my heart, and I hope there are many more glory days at Old Trafford very soon – not only because I want the club to do well, but because you all deserve it!

“All the best and take care, Ruud.”

