Van Nistelrooy departs Manchester United after interim stint

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Ruud van Nistelrooy has left Manchester United following his brief spell as caretaker manager, as incoming manager Ruben Amorim has chosen not to include the former United striker in his backroom staff.

Van Nistelrooy, who returned to Old Trafford over the summer as part of Erik Ten Hag’s coaching team, stepped in as interim manager two weeks ago after Ten Hag’s dismissal following a 2-1 loss to West Ham. Under van Nistelrooy’s guidance, United achieved three wins in four games.

In a statement, Manchester United confirmed his departure: “Manchester United can confirm that Ruud van Nistelrooy has left the club. Ruud rejoined in the summer and has taken charge of the team for the past four matches as interim head coach. Ruud is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend.”

Van Nistelrooy’s exit marks the end of a memorable, if short, return to the club where he cemented his status as one of United’s most prolific forwards.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

