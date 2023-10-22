U20 Women’s W/Cup Qualifiers: Danjuma invites 30 players for Tanzania clash

The head coach of Nigeria’s U20 women’s team the Falconets, Christopher Danjuma, has called 30 Falconets for next month’s 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifying match against the U20 girls of Tanzania.

Following the withdrawal of Mauritius from the second-round match with Nigeria, the 2022 World Cup quarter-finalists drew a bye to the third round, where Tanzania await, with the first leg away in Dar es Salaam on a date within 10th – 12th November and the return leg in Abuja on a date within 17th – 19th November.

Danjuma picked a few of his World Cup quarter-finalists from Costa Rica last year and an impressive number from the Flamingos squad that won the bronze medals at the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India a year ago.

The invited players have been told to report at the Chida Hotel in Utako, Abuja on Sunday, October 22.

World football-governing body, FIFA has increased the number of finalists for next year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup final tournament in Colombia to 24, from the 16 that participated in Costa Rica, and also increased the number of Africa’s flag bearers to four.

This means that after the Tanzania fixture, the Falconets will have one round to go before qualification for the big party in Colombia in September 2024.

INVITED PLAYERS:

Goalkeepers: Linda Jiwuaku (Bayelsa Queens); Faith Omilana (Naija Ratels); Anderlin Mgbechi (Delta Queens); Shukurat Bakare (Nasarawa Amazons)

Defenders: Jumoke Alani (Edo Queens); Oluwabunmi Semilore (Naija Ratels); Oluchi Ohaegbunam (Nasarawa Amazons); Tumininu Adeshina (Naija Ratels); Shukurat Oladipo (FC Robo Queens); Comfort Folorunsho (Edo Queens); Monica Elejo (Nasarawa Amazons); Alake Kasali (Bayelsa Queens)

Midfielders: Taiwo Afolabi (Delta Queens); Chinyere Kalu (Nasarawa Amazons); Vera Samuel (Delta Queens); Shukurat Sobowale (Nasarawa Amazons); Esther Inyang (Delta Queens); Aminat Folorunsho (Rivers Angels); Gloria Evans (FCT Academy); Chidera Okenwa (Delta Queens)

Forwards: Chiamaka Okwuchukwu (Rivers Angels); Chinasa Ogor (Delta Queens); Opeyemi Ajakaye (FC Robo Queens); Adaobi Okoh (Remo Queens); Chioma Olise (Edo Queens); Chisom China (Bayelsa Queens); Lydia Joshua (Heartland Queens); Delight Isaac (Dannz Ladies); Jenat Akekoromowei (Asisat Academy); Yina Adoo (Nasarawa Amazons).