Nigeria loses future Goalkeeper hopeful to England U20

Nigeria’s Super Eagles hope to solve its goalkeeping challenge with the promising 19-year-old England-based kid sensation, Owen Olamidayo Goodman, is now on the brink as he has been invited to the England U20 team ahead of the U20 World Cup.

The goalkeeper, who is born in United Kingdom to a Nigerian Mother and British Father, is one of the two goalkeepers invited in the 22-member team by John McDermott, Technical Director.

The kid sensation, who recently penned a new deal with his U21 Crystal Palace club, is expected to report to the team camp on Sunday along with other players.

The team is expected to play three friendly matches before the departure for the 23rd edition of the U20 World Cup in Indonesia scheduled between May 20 and June 11, 2023.

Preparation for the summer tournament will see England play France, USA and Germany.

Read also: Zipline targets one million deliveries in 2023 with launch of Platform two drones

The English fans will have the opportunity to see some of the most exciting young players in the country when the U20 take on Germany at the Manchester City Academy Stadium on Wednesday 22 March (7.30pm GMT kick-off).

The squad will then head to the Marbella Football Centre in Spain to take on the USA (Saturday 25 March) and France (Tuesday 28 March) as preparation for this summer’s tournament ramps up.

Goodman has been the first-choice keeper for Paddy McCarthy’s Under-21s this season, keeping three clean sheets in 12 games.

Goodman can represent Canada, Nigeria and England for his international career.

A young goalkeeper with a clear head and directions recently opened up on how he will arrive at a decision.

“Whoever calls me first, I will honour the invite,” he said.

When pushed further on the possibility of Nigeria, Owen gave an emphatic answer.

”I will be glad to play for my country (Nigeria) if I get the opportunity I will grab it.”