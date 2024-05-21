Fubara sends list of commissioner nominees to Rivers assembly for screening, approval

Siminalayi Fubara, the Rivers State governor, has presented a list of commissioner nominees to the Rivers House of Assembly for their screening and approval.

The nominees are scheduled to undergo screening on Tuesday (today) by assembly members loyal to the governor.

This was revealed by a public announcement signed by G.M. Gillis-West, the clerk of the house, on Monday.

“The Rivers State House of Assembly hereby invites the following Commissioner-nominees for screening and confirmation as members of the Rivers State Executive Council,” the statement reads.

The commissioner nominees include Prince Charles O. Bekee, Collins N. Onunwo, Solomon Eke, Peter N. Medee, Elloka Tasie Amadi, Basoene Joshua Benibo, Tambari Sydney Gbara, and Orluideye Chinendum Chukwuma.

“The nominees are to come along with twelve (12) sets of their Curriculum Vitae (CV) and the originals and photocopies of their credentials,” the statement said.

The appointment of the commissioner nominees comes amid a lingering political crisis in the state. The turmoil, which stemmed from a rift between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the minister of federal capital territory, has divided the state assembly.

Many commissioners loyal to Wike have also resigned from Fubara’s cabinet.