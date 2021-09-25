Falconets confident as race to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup begins

Falconets head coach Christopher Danjuma has expressed confidence in his Nigeria U20 girls as the real race for berths at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022 begins for Nigeria in Douala on Saturday, with a first-round, first leg encounter against the U20 girls of Central African Republic.

Falconets flew into the Cameroonian city in the early hours of Thursday and trained at the Stade Japoma de Douala – the match venue.

Nigeria’s U20 girls have appeared at every edition of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup since it started as FIFA U19 Women’s World Cup in Canada in 2002, making it to Thailand 2004, Russia 2006, Chile 2008, Germany 2010, Japan 2012, Canada 2014, Papua New Guinea 2016 and France 2018. The 2020 edition, planned by FIFA to be co-hosted by Costa Rica and Panama, was scuttled by the global coronavirus pandemic. Costa Rica will now be the sole host nation for the 10th edition in August 2022.

Falconets FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Saturday’s clash was enabled by the withdrawal of Equatorial Guinea’s U20 side from the race, shooting the CAR girls straight to the first round against the highly –successful Falconets of Nigeria.

“We are here to earn a good result that will make the second leg a bit easier for us. We will go all out for victory against our opponents who are also playing on away ground,” said Danjuma.

Read Also: FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup: Falconets off to Douala for CAR clash

Central African Republic are playing their home matches in Cameroon as no venue in their country is deemed fit for international matches.

The first leg clash will kick off at 3pm Cameroon time, with the return leg in Nigeria on Friday, 8th October.

Falconets Squad

Ayomide Bakare, Monle Oyono, Inyene Etim, Oluwatosin Demehin, Omowunmi Oshobukola, Rofiat Imuran, Jumoke Alani, Angela Michael, Oluwabunmi Oladeji, Oluchi Ohaegbulem, Chidinma Ogbuchi, Rashidat Amoo, Deborah Abiodun, Philomena Yina, Anuoluwapo Salisu, Esther Onyenezide, Mercy Kalu, Joy Jerry, Chioma Sebastine, Taiwo Lawal, Mercy Idoko, Blessing Okpe, Precious Vincent