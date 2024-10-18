U17 Women’s World Cup: Olowookere confident Flamingos will defeat Ecuador

Flamingos

Head coach Bankole Olowookere is confident that Nigeria’s U17 girls, the Flamingos, will deliver another strong performance when they face Ecuador in their second Group A match at the ongoing FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic on Saturday.

“Our strategy is simple: we focus on the next game and take it one match at a time,” Olowookere said. “Right now, we have Ecuador in our sights. Their win against the host nation shows that although they are debutants, they are not a team to be underestimated.”

Following their dominant 4-1 victory over New Zealand in the opening match, Olowookere expressed that his players have fully recovered and are eager for the challenge against Ecuador. “We know that securing three points in this game will almost guarantee our spot in the knockout stage. It’s an opportunity we are determined not to miss.”

The Flamingos sit at the top of Group A, edging out Ecuador on goal difference after the South Americans defeated the Dominican Republic 2-0.

Key players like Shakirat Moshood, Taiwo Adegoke, Faridat Abdulwahab, and captain Taiwo Afolabi, who was named Player of the Match in the opener, are expected to lead the charge once again. Forward Harmony Chidi, the top scorer in the qualifying campaign with 13 goals, will aim to open her account after being denied by the New Zealand defense.

Saturday’s clash kicks off at 4 PM Dominican Republic time and (9 PM Nigeria) at the CFC Stadium, where the Flamingos showcased their attacking prowess against New Zealand.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

