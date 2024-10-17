U17 Women’s World Cup: Flamingos soar to 4-1 victory over New Zealand

Flamingos cruised to a commanding 4-1 victory over New Zealand side as the 2024 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup kicked off in Santiago de los Caballeros on Wednesday.

Shakirat Moshood wasted no time, netting one of the tournament’s quickest goals in just 80 seconds, after weaving through the New Zealand defense at the CFC Stadium.

Faridat Abdulwahab almost doubled the lead seven minutes later when her shot from 23 yards rattled the crossbar. In the 13th minute, defender Taiwo Adegoke made it 2-0 with a powerful strike from distance that the goalkeeper fumbled over the line, confirmed by a VAR check.

Nigeria’s relentless attack continued, as Moshood forced another save in the 17th minute. Four minutes later, Peace Effiong missed from close range, and in the 26th minute, Harmony Chidi was denied after rounding the keeper.

The Flamingos made it 3-0 in the 28th minute when captain Taiwo Afolabi’s effort from a corner was followed by Abdulwahab calmly lifting the ball over the goalkeeper from 16 yards.

Nigeria’s dominance carried into the second half, and Afolabi scored a looping header from an Adegoke cross eight minutes after the break to extend the lead to 4-0.

New Zealand pulled one back in the 60th minute when Saxon fired in from a well-rehearsed corner routine, beating goalkeeper Christiana Uzoma.,

Despite a late chance for Chidi in the 75th minute, Nigeria ended the game in control and will now focus on securing another three points against Ecuador on Saturday, which would ensure their place in the knockout stage.

