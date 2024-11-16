Tyson's boxing comeback falls short after defeat to Jake Paul

Mike Tyson‘s much-debated return to the boxing ring ended in a clear defeat, as YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul secured a dominant victory by unanimous decision.

The bout, held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, saw the 27-year-old Paul outclass the 58-year-old Tyson, winning comfortably on all three judges’ scorecards: 80-72, 79-73, and 79-73.

Tyson, the former undisputed heavyweight champion, struggled to keep up with Paul’s superior speed and agility throughout the eight-round contest. Paul had Tyson in trouble as early as the third round, landing a series of clean punches, but he fell short of delivering the knockout he had predicted during their heated pre-fight weigh-in, where Tyson slapped him.

Despite his legendary reputation, Tyson looked every bit of his 58 years in the ring, managing only a few significant punches while the younger and faster Paul dominated the action. A crowd of around 70,000 watched live, with millions more tuning in globally, as final punch statistics revealed Tyson connected with just 18 of 97 thrown punches. In contrast, Paul landed 78 out of 278 punches thrown.

As the final seconds of the fight ticked away, Paul even bowed to Tyson, showing respect before the final bell. “First and foremost, Mike Tyson, it’s such an honor. Let’s give it up for Mike,” Paul said post-fight, embracing Tyson. “He’s the greatest, the GOAT, a legend. I’m inspired by him, and we wouldn’t be here without him. He’s the toughest, baddest man on the planet, and it was as tough as I expected.”

Tyson, for his part, was content with his performance despite the lopsided defeat. “I came to fight,” Tyson remarked. “I didn’t have to prove anything to anyone but myself… I’m happy with what I was able to do.” He wore a brace on his right knee but downplayed any physical limitations, insisting, “I can’t use that as an excuse. If I did, I wouldn’t be in here.”

Paul, whose boxing career has capitalized on his fame as a social media influencer, once again proved his ability to draw a massive audience. The fight was funded and broadcast by streaming giant Netflix, adding to the string of high-profile bouts Paul has participated in since stepping into the boxing world.

Tyson, who earned a reported $20 million for the contest, praised Paul’s skills and refused to rule out future fights. “He’s a very good fighter,” Tyson acknowledged, hinting that this might not be the end of his boxing story. “I don’t know. It depends on the situation,” he said when pressed if this was his final fight. “I don’t think so.”

Tyson’s return to the ring came 19 years after his last professional fight in 2005, a defeat to Irish journeyman Kevin McBride. His comeback was criticized as a spectacle that could endanger his health, especially after the fight was postponed in May due to a medical incident where Tyson suffered an “ulcer flare-up” mid-flight.

