Troost-Ekong, fans applaud CAF’s ruling on botched Libya AFCON qualifier

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong and Nigerian football enthusiasts have commended the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for awarding Nigeria three points and fining Libya’s Football Association $50,000 following Libya’s poor treatment of the Super Eagles before their scheduled October 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

The Super Eagles were set to face Libya on October 15 at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi. However, upon landing at Al Abaq airport, the Nigerian team was held for over 20 hours without food or water, resulting in the match’s cancellation.

CAF’s Disciplinary Board awarded Nigeria a 3-0 victory and imposed a $50,000 fine on Libya’s FA, to be paid within 60 days with no option for appeal.

The decision strengthens Nigeria’s qualification prospects for AFCON 2025, moving them to the top of Group D with 10 points from four matches, four points clear of second-placed Benin Republic. Libya, with only one point, is now eliminated from contention.

Troost-Ekong reacted to the verdict on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “JUSTICE: CAF awards three points and three goals to Nigeria. Libya fined $50,000. The plane was diverted 300km from the scheduled airport even when the pilot told them he was low on fuel. One step closer to our target AFCON 2025.”

Fan @UgwunnaEjikem also praised CAF, tweeting, “So CAF has awarded Nigeria the 3 points with 3 goals against Libya for that absolutely horrible incident. Well done to CAF, congratulations to Nigeria. If you’re one of those who defended the Libyans, shame on you.”

Sports commentator Buchi Laba (@Buchi_Laba) highlighted the ruling’s impact, saying, “Thank you, CAF. Nigeria gets the full three points, and Libya gets fined $50,000… Hope this sends a key message to other North African countries and those supporting Libya.”

User @devoyceoflagos celebrated the outcome, posting, “Nigeria qualifies for AFCON as CAF disciplinary board sanctions Libya! 3 points and 3 goals to the Super Eagles + $50,000 to Libya payable within 60 days. This should be a lesson to others!”

A win or draw against the Benin Republic on November 14 in Abidjan would secure Nigeria’s place in the 2025 AFCON finals in Morocco.

