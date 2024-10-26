CAF awards Nigeria 3 points in AFCON qualifier, fines Libya $50,000

Super Eagles players stranded at Libyan airport

In a landmark decision, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially awarded Nigeria three points and a 3-0 victory following the disrupted 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Libya. The ruling, which includes punitive measures against Libya, was confirmed in a CAF statement on Saturday.

The fixture between the Super Eagles and Libya was initially scheduled for October 15 at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi. However, upon landing at Al Abaq airport, Nigeria’s team faced over 20 hours of detention without food or water, leading the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to withdraw the Super Eagles from the match and arrange their return home.

CAF’s judgment, in a statement that the No.87 Libya v. Nigeria of the CAF African Cup of Nations Qualifiers 2025 (scheduled to be played on October 15, 2024, in Benghazi) was forfeited by Libya and a 3-0 score awarded to Nigeria. Additionally, the Libyan Football Federation (LFF) has been ordered to pay a fine of USD 50,000, with a 60-day deadline for payment from the notification date.

The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) responded, stating that the diversion and prolonged delay of Nigeria’s team were not intentional, though CAF has dismissed any further appeals or motions from Libya in this matter.

