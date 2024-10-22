CAF president Patrice Motsepe vows action over Super Eagles' airport ordeal in Libya

Dr. Patrice Motsepe, President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has pledged to take necessary action following the airport ordeal faced by Nigeria’s Super Eagles at Al Abraq Airport ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Libya on October 15.

The Super Eagles, scheduled to arrive in Benghazi for the second leg of their AFCON qualifier, were unexpectedly diverted to Al Abraq, a small airport primarily used for hajj operations. The team was stranded for over 15 hours, sparking outrage and leading to their decision to boycott the match.

Speaking at the CAF 46th Ordinary General Assembly in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Motsepe addressed the issue and reaffirmed CAF’s commitment to accountability.

“When there was this problem with the Nigerian national team in Libya, I won’t comment yet as there’s an ongoing investigation, but I want to emphasise a principle we will not tolerate,” Motsepe said.

“This is something that has been happening for some time. The Nigeria-Libya issue is being properly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken.”

Motsepe further condemned broader incidents of unsportsmanlike behaviour in African football, where teams often face unnecessary delays and obstructions at airports. He recalled instances during the COVID-19 pandemic when some countries falsely claimed key players had tested positive for the virus to gain an advantage.

“These acts of poor sportsmanship have persisted, and we haven’t taken effective action,” he added.

CAF’s investigation into the Super Eagles’ airport ordeal is ongoing, with assurances that appropriate measures will follow once the findings are concluded.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

