Tobi Amusan conquers Berlin, claims gold

Nigerian sprinter and commonwealth gold medalist Tobi Amusan achieved another feat at the International Sepaktakraw Federation (ISTAF) 2022 which was held in Berlin on Sunday.

The world record breaker won the race in a time of 12.45 seconds in a close race that saw second place winner American Tia Jones second came in 12.58s while Megan Tapper from Jamaica came third in 12.66s.

Tobi Amusan who bounced back from last month’s disappointment when she came in second behind 2020 Tokyo Olympics winner, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico at the Diamond League Meet in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The world record holder was spotted limping after she crossed the final hurdle but has come out to debunk any scare of injury claiming she is fine and looking forward to securing another victory at the 2022 Wanda Diamond League final in Zurich later this week.

Amusan won the world title in Oregon in July in remarkable fashion for the fastest time in any conditions at 12.06 seconds, a few hours after she ran and set a record 2.12 seconds in the semifinal.