Tennis: Raducanu withdraws from Auckland Classic with back injury

Former U.S Open champion Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the Auckland Classic on Tuesday due to a “back niggle,” a major setback to her preparations for the Australian Open, which begins on January 12.

The 22-year-old, ranked 56th in the world, will now head to Melbourne to undergo rehabilitation. Raducanu, who has faced persistent injury issues since her stunning 2021 US Open victory, expressed her disappointment.

“I’ve tried my best to be ready. I love Auckland and the fans here,” Raducanu said. “But unfortunately, I’ve picked up a back niggle and won’t be ready in time.”

Raducanu has been working with renowned fitness coach Yutaka Nakamura to improve her resilience against the physical demands of professional tennis. However, her injury troubles continued in 2023, including wrist and ankle surgeries and a two-month absence due to a foot injury.

In other news from Auckland, former Australian Open semi-finalist Elise Mertens also withdrew hours before her scheduled first-round match.

Meanwhile, top seed Madison Keys overcame challenging weather conditions to secure a straight-sets victory in her opening match. The American world number 21 defeated Lucia Bronzetti 6-4, 6-4, expressing relief at starting the season on a positive note.

“I feel like we all come out a little bit nervous, but it’s so much fun to be back out here,” Keys said. “Lucia is one of those players who makes you keep playing shots, so this was a great confidence boost early in the season.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share