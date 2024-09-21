Foot injury forces Raducanu out of Korea Open

Emma Raducanu

Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu was forced to retire from the Korea Open quarter-final against top seed Daria Kasatkina on Saturday due to a foot injury.

Raducanu, who lost the first set 6-1, struggled with her serve and mobility after injuring her left foot, the landing leg in her serve.

Despite taking a medical timeout, she was unable to continue effectively, committing a double fault and finding it difficult to chase down Kasatkina’s returns.

The injury first surfaced during Raducanu’s round of 16 match against Yuan Yue, where she managed to push through and win 6-4, 6-3 after receiving medical treatment. However, in the quarter-final, the injury proved too much to overcome.

“I feel sorry for Emma… it’s always a pity to get injured, especially in the later stages of a tournament,” Kasatkina said after the match. “I wish her a speedy recovery.”

Raducanu’s latest setback follows her early exit from the US Open, where she was knocked out in the first round by Sofia Kenin. The 21-year-old opted not to compete in any tournaments leading up to the US Open, raising concerns about her form and fitness.

Kasatkina will now face fellow Russian Diana Shnaider in the semi-finals, after rain delayed play on Friday in Seoul. Shnaider, the fourth seed, advanced by defeating Ukrainian fifth seed Marta Kostyuk 7-6(7), 6-3.

In the other semi-final, Brazilian third seed Beatriz Haddad Maia will take on Veronika Kudermetova.

Haddad Maia comfortably dispatched Veronika’s sister, Polina Kudermetova, 6-2, 6-1, while Veronika Kudermetova reached her first semi-final of the year by defeating Viktoriya Tomova 7-5, 6-3.

