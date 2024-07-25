Tennis: World No1, Sinner withdraws from Paris 2024 Olympics

World number one tennis star Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Paris 2024 Olympics due to tonsillitis, he announced on Wednesday, dealing a blow to Italy’s hopes of winning its first tennis medal at the Games since 1924.

Sinner, who won his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open earlier this year and reached the semifinals of the French Open, shared the news in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I am saddened to inform you that unfortunately, I will not be able to participate in the Paris Olympic Games,” Sinner wrote. “After a good week of clay training, I started to feel unwell. I spent a couple of days resting, and during a visit, the doctor found tonsillitis and strongly advised me against playing.”

Sinner was also scheduled to play in the men’s doubles event alongside Lorenzo Musetti. He will be replaced by 207th-ranked compatriot Andrea Vavassori.

“Missing the Games is a huge disappointment as it was one of my main goals for this season. I couldn’t wait to have the honour of representing my country in this very important event. Good luck to all the Italian athletes who I will support from home,” Sinner concluded.

Sinner’s withdrawal means world number two and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will now be the top seed in the men’s singles draw.

Sinner joins a growing list of tennis players withdrawing from the competition, including the Czech Republic’s Olympic silver medalist Marketa Vondrousova and Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, who both pulled out on Monday. Other notable absences include world number three Aryna Sabalenka, Ons Jabeur, Emma Raducanu in the women’s bracket, and Ben Shelton on the men’s side.

The tennis tournament at the Olympics will take place from July 27 to August 4 at Roland Garros.