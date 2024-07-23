NOC names Amusan as Nigeria’s flagbearer for Paris 2024 Olympics

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), in collaboration with the Sports Ministry, has named Tobi Amusan as Nigeria’s flagbearer for the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Friday, 26 July.

Amusan, the reigning World Record holder in the 100m hurdles, is a strong medal contender for Nigeria in Paris, having narrowly missed out on a podium finish at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

In addition, seasoned badminton player Anuoluwapo Opeyori has been selected as Team Captain. Opeyori, who has represented Nigeria since 2017, brings experience and leadership to the team. He won the African Championships and African Games in the singles event in 2019 and also competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Amusan’s selection as flagbearer is a testament to her outstanding achievements in athletics. Her world-leading time of 12.40 seconds earlier this year solidified her status as one of Nigeria’s brightest medal prospects. She will lead several Nigerian athletes as medal hopefuls in athletics during the parade of nations at the opening ceremony.

Amusan, recently cleared to compete in the Paris Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed appeals against her doping offense acquittal by the World Athletics Disciplinary Tribunal, aims for a better performance in her third Olympics. She did not make it beyond the heats in her debut appearance in Rio 2016 and finished fourth in Tokyo 2020, narrowly missing out on the podium.

Nigeria has won three gold medals, with 777 athletes participating since 1952 in 17 Olympic appearances. At the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Team Nigeria hopes to increase their overall medal tally.