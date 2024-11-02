Ten Hag reflects on Man United tenure after sacking

Erik ten Hag celebrates winning the FA Cup with Manchester United

Erik ten Hag, speaking for the first time since his sacking as Manchester United manager, says he will forever cherish the two trophies he won with the club.

Dismissed on Monday by United’s Ineos owners following a 2-1 defeat to West Ham that left the team 14th in the Premier League, Ten Hag took the opportunity to thank fans in an open letter shared Friday night.

Reflecting on his time at Old Trafford, Ten Hag expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from fans, saying, “The atmosphere at Old Trafford has always been electrifying, thanks to you. I felt it many times, even at away games. The United chants taking over opponents’ stadiums—whether in England, Europe or on summer tours—gave me and the team an incredible feeling.”

The former manager also reminisced about connecting with United supporters worldwide, noting how encounters with fans in England, Europe, Asia, Australia, and the U.S. made a lasting impression. “You inspired me and radiated a strong sense of unity,” Ten Hag shared, adding that these moments of solidarity are what make United fans “so special.”

Ten Hag expressed appreciation to the club’s staff across all departments, crediting them for their dedication through both triumph and challenge. While he celebrated the League Cup and FA Cup titles won during his tenure, he admitted, “My dream was to bring even more trophies to the cabinet, but sadly, that dream has ended.”

He ended his heartfelt message with well-wishes for the club’s future, writing, “I wish all Manchester United fans nothing but success, trophies, and glory. Your support and the warmth I received from everyone at the club helped me feel at home. Thank you for this chapter in my life.”

