Team 33 production extends NPFL broadcast partnership with StarTimes

Team 33 Production, a broadcast production company, has announced the extension of its partnership with Star Times as the official production company for the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

The collaboration aims to deliver top-tier football content to millions of fans across Nigeria and beyond.

Building on last season’s success, Team 33 Production will once again leverage its expertise to bring the excitement of the NPFL to life on StarTimes. The partnership underscores the commitment of both organizations to elevating the league’s production values and fan experience.

The five-year broadcast rights deal between the NPFL and StarTimes, valued at N1 billion, marks a significant milestone for Nigerian football. It ensures wider reach and increased visibility for the league, while also stimulating growth within the sports industry.

Chichi Nwoko, CEO of Team 33 Production, expressed her enthusiasm for the continued partnership, highlighting the company’s dedication to delivering world-class football coverage. She emphasised the role of technology and a skilled team in creating memorable viewing experiences for fans.

“We are honoured to continue as the official production company for the NPFL. Our partnership with Star Times allows us to enhance the viewing experience for millions of football fans, showcasing the very best of Nigerian football.

“Last year, we set a new standard in sports production, and this season, we are taking it even further. With the latest technology and a dedicated team of professionals, we are committed to delivering world-class coverage that captures the excitement, passion, and drama of the NPFL.

“The five-year broadcast rights deal between the NPFL and Star Times is a game-changer for Nigerian football. It not only brings the league to a wider audience but also highlights the growth and potential of our sports industry. Team 33 Production is proud to be part of this journey, and we look forward to creating memorable experiences for fans, players, and everyone involved in the league.”

The 2024 NPFL season promises to be a thrilling spectacle, with Team 33 Production capturing every moment of the action for fans to enjoy.

Anthony Nlebem Digital Content Producer/Sports Analyst