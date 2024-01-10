2023 AFCON: Fans kick over StarTimes 15% subscription increment 

Football fans have expressed shock and disappointment over StarTimes 15% increase in the price of its subscription just a few days before 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) kicks off in Ivory Coast.

This is coming days after MultiChoice, owner of DSTV recently said it will not broadcast live matches of the 2023 AFCON on SuperSport.

StarTimes announced the price which takes effect on January 10 on its X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday noting that the increment is aimed at sustaining the quality of its content for its subscribers.

“To keep giving you great content without reducing quality, we’re reviewing bouquet prices and adding a new bouquet. Starting from January 10, these prices will take effect. We remain committed to giving you the best. Thank you for choosing StarTimes,” a statement from StarTimes reads.

A lot of football enthusiasts were hoping to see live games this year when StarTimes announced that it would be showing live matches from AFCON but were not expecting another price increase in four months.

Reacting to this, an X(formerly Twitter) user identified as Abubakar Zarewa – MREI@Abubakar_YZ said “Everyone is waiting for the right moment to inflate things to his taste. Sad.”

Aliyu Shuaibu@iam_aliyu said he would rather use other live-streaming platforms to follow live updates from Ivory Coast than pay the new subscription.”Who owns StarTimes? This looks like a set-up. I will follow Livescore or Goal.com for AFCON updates.”

Another X(formerly Twitter) GALILEO @Lucasscott101 added: “Make I go subscribe cos of AFCON wey 9ja no go cross group stage.”

MacMee @lanrezeez said StarTimes should have taken advantage of the 2023 AFCON to drive sales rather than increasing their subscription prices.

“This will be the first in many months to hear that name (StarTimes), I just remembered they still exist,” MacMee Tweeted.

Ase Augustine @AugustineAse said: “Thank God. I have packed their decoder for one side.”

According to the Pay TV company, the new price increment cuts across its Terrestrial TV (Antenna) Service and Satellite TV (Dish) bouquets.

Super bouquet subscribers, which have a sports channel that will show live AFCON matches have the highest increment of 15% from the current rate of N6,500 to N7,500 monthly.

Nova Bouquet subscribers, who presently pay N1,500 per month, will now be paying N1,700, a 13% increase.

Customers who already pay N3,500 for the StarTimes Smart bouquet would now pay N3,800, a 6% increase.