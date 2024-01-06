StarTimes excites football fans, secures rights for 2023 AFCON

Football fans hoping to watch all the action at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have cheering news as StarTimes officially secured the rights to broadcast all matches in Ivory Coast.

According to a statement released by StarTimes, all 52 matches will be aired exclusively on Sports Premium, Sports Life and Beta Sports channels showcasing the best football talent from across the continent.

StarTimes’ investment in the rights for 2023 AFCON and CAF events reflects the company’s dedication to supporting and promoting African sports. By securing the broadcast rights. StarTimes aims to bring the thrill and excitement of AFCON to an even broader audience, fostering a sense of unity and pride across the continent.

“We are delighted to announce that StarTimes has secured the broadcasting rights for AFCON 2023,” said Joshua Wang, CEO at StarTimes. “This represents a significant milestone for us as we continue to bring the best in sports entertainment to our viewers. AFCON is a celebration of African talent and passion, and we are proud to play a key role in delivering this experience to homes across the continent.”

This strategic acquisition StarTimes will also air all CAF Events held in 2024 in Anglophone & Lusophone Countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, including CHAN 2024 and AFCON 2025 Qualifiers in part of its strategic partnership with CAF.

StarTimes features a stellar track record in delivering high-quality sports coverage to millions of viewers across Africa. The giant has consistently demonstrated a commitment to elevating the viewing experience for football enthusiasts, bringing them closer to the action with cutting-edge technology and comprehensive coverage. The broadcaster continues its partnership with CAF having successfully broadcasted the 2019-2022 AFCON and the 2020 CHAN.