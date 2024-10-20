Super Falcons set for friendly matches against Algeria

Super Falcons

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are gearing up for two international friendly matches against Algeria, scheduled to take place on October 26th and 29th at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has named a 25-player squad for the friendlies, which includes key figures such as captain Rasheedat Ajibade, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, and other standout players. Other notable inclusions are Turkey-based defender Oluwatosin Demehin, Comfort Folorunsho from Edo Queens, Spain-based Gift Monday, and several members of the Falconets squad that participated in the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia last month.

This will be the first time the Super Falcons will play international friendlies on home soil since the Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament held three years ago. The games will offer valuable preparation for the team as they continue to build on their recent successes.

These matches also mark the first regrouping of the Super Falcons since the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament in France earlier this year and the departure of former coach Randy Waldrum.

The Algerian team is expected to arrive in Nigeria on Wednesday. Both matches have been approved by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and will be officiated by FIFA match officials from Benin Republic.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

