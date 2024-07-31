Nigeria’s Super Falcons crash out of Paris Olympics

Nigeria’s Super Falcons crashed out of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday after a 3-1 defeat to Japan in their final group match of the women’s football event.

The team needed a victory with a two-goal margin to advance from Group B but fell short in their effort.

Their 1-3 loss to Japan marked their biggest defeat of the tournament, concluding their first Olympic outing in 16 years without a single point.

Following 0-1 defeats to Brazil and Spain in their previous matches, the nine-time African champions were expected to deliver a strong performance against the Asian champions. However, the Nadeshiko quickly took control, scoring two goals within ten minutes of each other.

Mika Hamano opened the scoring for Japan in the 22nd minute, firing past goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie. Mina Tanaka doubled the lead in the 32nd minute, leaving the nine-time African champions with a daunting challenge.

Jennifer Echegini offered a glimmer of hope with a brilliant strike just before halftime, making it 2-1. However, Japan restored their two-goal advantage in added time in the first half when Hamano scored her second with a superb free-kick.

The anticipated resurgence in the second half never materialised, and the Super Falcons ended their campaign in France with just one goal scored and no points earned in their three matches.