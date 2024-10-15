Super Eagles return to Nigeria after Libyan airport horror

Super Eagles players stranded at Libyan airport

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have safely returned to the country after a harrowing experience in Libya. The team, along with their officials, landed at the Aminu Kano International Airport on Monday.

The players had been stranded at Al Abaq Airport in Libya for several hours following their arrival on Sunday. The inhumane treatment they faced prompted the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to withdraw from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against Libya.

The team’s ordeal, which included being stranded for over 15 hours at the Libyan airport, sparked widespread condemnation. Photos of the players sleeping on benches quickly went viral on social media.

However, after intervention from Libyan authorities, the Super Eagles were able to depart and eventually landed in Kano. The match, originally scheduled to take place in Benina on Tuesday, was subsequently cancelled.

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong expressed his frustration and disappointment with the situation, while also highlighting the team’s resilience and unity.

“BACK HOME SAFE & SOUND. Proud of this team, NAIJA SPIRIT can’t be broken. Throw at us what you want, it’s in our blood to overcome,” Troost-Ekong posted on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. “I’ve seen a lot in my 10 years with this group, but nothing like this—an experience that has brought us even closer TOGETHER.”

The players and officials have called for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to investigate the incident and take appropriate measures to prevent similar occurrences.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

