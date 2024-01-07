Super Eagles defeat Dubai club 12-0 in a friendly match

Ahead of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) opener against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, January 13, the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Sunday recorded a massive 12-0 win against a local club in Dubai.

Ademola Lookman scored four goals, while Victor Osimhen and Moses Simon bagged a brace each. Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa and Sadiq Umar scored a goal each and two own goals from the home side.

The result was the biggest result for Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro who started Francis Uzoho, Zaidu Sanusi, Ola Aina, Chidozie Awaziem, Calvin Bassey, Frank Onyeka, Joe Aribo, Ademola Lookman, Ahmed Musa, Sadiq Umar and Victor Osimhen as Nigeria ran riot of the Dubai side in a one-sided game.

This is coming as President Bola Tinubu earlier today approved the release of N12 billion to clear all outstanding salaries for the Super Eagles and other national teams of various sports.

The Super Eagles will take on Guinea in another test game at the Bani Yas Stadium on Monday. before jetting to Ivory Coast for the 2023 AFCON which kicks off on Saturday, January 13 and ends on Sunday, February 11.

Nigeria is seeking a fourth AFCON title (after wins in 1980, 1994 and 2013) which will put them at par with West African arch-rivals Ghana, and leave only Egypt (Seven AFCON) and Cameroon (Five AFCON) ahead of them.

After their opening match against Equatorial Guinea on January 14, the Super Eagles will take on Ivory Coast on January 18, before a final group match against Guinea Bissau on January 22.