2023 AFCON: Boost for Super Eagles as President Tinubu clears outstanding salaries

As Nigeria prepare for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), president Bola Tinubu has approved the release of N12billion as payment to clear all outstanding salaries for the Super Eagles and other national teams of various sports.

This was disclosed in a statement posted on President Bola Tinubu’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

According to the statement, the payment is to clear the backlog of salaries owed the senior national team coach salaries, payments of allowances and promises due to the senior national teams, females, and Under-20 national team.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Media Centre @PBATMediaCentre President @officialABAT has approved the payment of N12billon outstanding backlog for Nigeria’s National teams of various sports, which includes super eagles and others,” the statement reads.

“The payment entails the clearing of the senior national team coach salaries running up to 15 months, payments of allowances and promises due to the senior national teams, females, and Under-20 national team.

“This is coming at a time when the Super Eagles of Nigeria are preparing to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations, which is billed to start later this month.”

The 2023 AFCON will kick off on January 13 to February 11 2024 in Ivory Coast as 24 nations will be competing for the title.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are in Group A alongside host Ivory Coast and Africa’s other two Guinean nations – Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau.

Three-time African champion, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will kick off their quest for a fourth AFCON title and will take on Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, 14th January 14 in their first match of Group A, before further clashes with Ivory Coast on January 18 and Guinea Bissau on January 22.