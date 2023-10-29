Sunshine Stars management gives assistant coaches two-match ultimatum

Sunshine Stars Management has given two of its assistant coaches, Akin Olowokere and Banjo Adepoju, two matches ultimatum to ensure the team picked four points from a possible six in the two away fixtures of the Nigeria Premier League.

The ultimatum was given by the Commissioner for Sports, Bamidele Ologunloluwa, before the team embarked on two away matches against Plateau United which was lost by a goal to Nill and yet to be played by Katsina United on Sunday respectively, it was gathered.

Agoye left off the hook

But fans and stakeholders are worried about happenings in the team with the decisions taken so far by management, especially, by leaving the man that the final decision on team selection, Head Coach Edith Agoye, being left off the hook.

They noted that Agoye had been over-pampered and had never been put on his toes despite all the support he received from the management of the team.

A football enthusiast, Seun Oguntoye, said the style of play of the team was nothing to write about, especially what he called the defensive style deployed by the coach which allowed opponents to thrive more, with the quality of players the team.

Oguntoye urged the Commissioner for Sports, Ologunloluwa to channel his energy to all the coaching crew and not to just assistants.

Also, Tola Ajibade said whatever was wrong with the team should be assessed from top to bottom not a separate assessment or ultimatum, like the ones being given to assistant coaches.

“We are not holding forte for anybody, but what is good for the goose is also good for the gander, Agoye cannot be exonerated from all these.”