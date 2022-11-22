Why we want to sell Sunshine Stars — Ondo

The Ondo State Government, on Tuesday, said it has concluded plans to sell Sunshine Stars if it finds the right investors with the right amount of money.

Bamidele Ologun, the Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, who disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Akure said the state was looking for investors that would come on board and run the club professionally, different from what had been done in the past.

The important thing for the government is to develop sports, Ologun said.

“The state can decide to sell the club, Sunshine Stars FC if we get the right price and most importantly if the right company that has the right experience comes on board,” he said.

“We are looking at investors who will come on board and run this club professionally and these days you know money is essential in football, it’s big business and ordinarily, the government doesn’t have anything to do with business,” he said.

Ologun reiterated that government did not have anything to do with business other than to form and create policies that would bring development.