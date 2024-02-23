Stat Attack: Osimhen among top 3 home goalscorers in Champions League

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen played a pivotal role in securing a draw for Napoli against Barcelona in their Champions League clash, netting a crucial goal to equalize after Robert Lewandowski put the Blaugrana ahead in the 60th minute.

Osimhen’s timely goal came 15 minutes later, ensuring Napoli remained on level terms and offering a glimmer of hope for their advancement to the quarterfinals. The match marked Osimhen’s return to action following his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with Nigeria.

With his latest strike, Osimhen further solidified his standing as a key goalscorer for Napoli in the Champions League at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

According to TMW, Osimhen has now scored six Champions League goals at Napoli’s home ground over the past two seasons, placing him third behind Erling Haaland, who boasts 12 goals at the Etihad Stadium, and Kylian Mbappe, who has notched nine goals at the Parc des Princes.

Osimhen’s impressive performance and impact in Napoli’s European competition have drawn parallels between the Nigerian striker and Haaland and Mbappe.

“Victor like Haaland and Mbappe- The goal scored in the 30th minute of the second half last night at ‘Maradona’ is the sixth scored by the Nigerian in the last six matches of the top continental club competition played at the Fuorigrotta facility.

“A performance surpassed, taking into consideration the recent past, therefore, this and the previous season, only by Erling Haaland with 12 goals at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and Kylian Mbappe with 9 at the ‘Parc des Princes’, home of PSG.”

Also, Osimhen’s goal against Barcelona saw him draw level with former Napoli striker Lorenzo Insigne in terms of Champions League goals scored for the club. Only Dries Mertens, with 11 goals, stands ahead of Osimhen and Insigne in the club’s history.

“The heir of Lorenzo the Magnificent – If a further reference was needed to give the real weight of the Italian centre forward in the Neapolitan universe, just think that with yesterday’s goal, he has reached Lorenzo Insigne in terms of the number of goals scored at home in the Champions League.

“In the entire history of Napoli, there is only one true adopted son of “Partenope” like Dries ‘Ciro’ Mertens who has reached 11.”