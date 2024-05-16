SportyBet collaborates with NLRC, EFCC to combat cybercrime in Nigeria’s gaming industry

SportyBet, an online sports betting and gaming platform, has joined forces with the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and other regulatory authorities to tackle the growing rate of cybercrime in Nigeria’s gaming industry.

SportyBet has long been dedicated to combating cybercrime and has recently announced plans to further invest in artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies to identify and bring cybercriminals to justice.

“SportyBet’s resolve was only strengthened after becoming aware of a false and defamatory claim of ‘unpaid winnings’ published by certain media outlets without giving SportyBet the opportunity to comment and refute this claim,” the company stated.

“This specific claim involves 42 accounts that were restricted after being identified and verified as being operated abusively using bot technology by an international cybercrime syndicate. All 42 accounts are linked to the same foreign IP addresses and repeatedly attempted to submit identical or similar illegal automated bets with fake odds that were not published by SportyBet,” the statement added.

SportyBet plans to implement additional measures to strengthen its security protocols, enhance user verification processes, and deploy advanced technologies to detect and prevent any exploitation of its platform. The company remains committed to maintaining the integrity of its services and safeguarding its users’ interests.